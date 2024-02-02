OSHP releases 4-year fatal crash statistics

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, from 2019 – 2023 there were 5,773 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in 6,262 fatalities.

More than one in four fatal crashes were the result of driving off the roadway. Additionally, unsafe speed, driving left of center, failure to yield the right of way, following too closely and running a stop sign were the next top contributing factors in fatal crashes statewide during this five-year period.

From 2019 – 2023, Franklin County (570) led the state in fatal crashes, followed by Cuyahoga (487), Hamilton (319), Montgomery (286) and Lucas (225) counties. Combined, these five counties accounted for 33 percent of all fatal crashes statewide.

In Van Wert County, 20 fatal crashes occurred between 2019-2023 and in Paulding County, which is also served by the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 11 fatal crashes occurred during the same time period.

“You can help make our roadways safer by watching your speed, following at a safe distance and obeying our traffic laws,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “It is important that motorists do their part to keep themselves and others safe every time they get into a vehicle.”

In April of 2023, Ohio’s distracted driving laws became stricter, making the use of an electronic device illegal in most circumstances while behind the wheel. Since then, distracted driving-related crashes have been occurring less often on Ohio roadways. To further reduce these types of crashes from happening, the Patrol reminds motorists to eliminate distractions every time they get in their vehicle so everyone can arrive safely at their destination.

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report reckless or impaired drivers and drug activity.

A statistical map containing fatal crash information can be found here and additional crash information is available on the Patrol’s Ohio Statistics and Analytics for Traffic Safety (OSTATS) Crash Dashboard.