Vantage Career Center gearing up for a busy February

Community Relations Coordinator Miriam Owens updates the board about upcoming events while Superintendent Rick Turner looks on. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

February is a busy month at Vantage Career Center.

During Thursday night’s monthly Vantage school board meeting, Community Relations Coordinator Miriam Owens outlined the various events and offerings at the Van Wert campus this month, including sophomore visits, which are scheduled for today. Vantage senior visited associate schools last month to talk to sophomore students.

“From January 10 to January 30, we were at our high schools reintroducing our programs to the sophomores,” Owens explained. “It’s really exciting to have over 800 students come into our building and invest in themselves. For them to be able to become more educated about a particular industry and see what they can acquire from our programs here, that’s going to be really great.”

Owens also noted February is Career and Technical Education Month and she said the school is testing a leadership academy. She also told the board that the annual Open House and Taste of Vantage is scheduled for 5-7:30 p.m. Monday, February 26.

Other upcoming events include Vantage hosting a Regional Skills USA competition this month and the annual All-Boards Dinner and Hall of Fame induction ceremony April 4.

During his report to the board, Superintendent Rick Turner said the school is now into making up time due to the fog, snow, and ice calamity days this year.

“The first calamity day schedule on the school year calendar is Presidents’ Day, February 19,” Turner said. “Our intent will be to utilize this as a make-up day unless the February 16 Northwest Regional Skills Competitions get moved to Tuesday, February 20 due to weather. In that case, the labs will be set up for the Skills Competitions and we won’t use Presidents’ Day for makeup.”

He added the next scheduled make up day on the calendar is May 22.

Turner informed the board that plans are proceeding to resurface the parking lot and the CTE expansion grant project.

Adult Education Director Angie Fahy said the school has taken possession of a new trailer for the CDL program, and she said she’s seeking nearly $1 million in funding from the Ohio Career Technical Education Equipment Grant Program to enhance various programs at the school.

In other business, the board approved several agenda items, including:

The school calendar for 2024-2025. The first day for all students will be August 15 and the final day for seniors will be May 15, and May 19 for juniors.

Overnight travel and stay for interactive media specialist Jill DeWert, network systems instructor Larry Regedanz and BPA students that qualified for state to attend the BPA State Leadership Conference in Columbus on March 7-8.

Overnight travel and stay for HIM instructor Diane Laing, sports exercise therapy instructor Wendy Baumle and HOSA students that qualified for state to attend the HOSA State Leadership Conference in Toledo on April 10-11.



The board also accepted a $500 donation from Mercer Landmark for the Vantage FFA.

Brian Egnor, the board’s representative from Paulding, was sworn in for a new three year term.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, in the district conference room.