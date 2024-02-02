VW independent girls hoops roundup

VW independent sports

Van Wert 41 Shawnee 25

LIMA — Van Wert held Shawnee to single digits in each of the four quarters and the Lady Cougars defeated the Indians 41-25 on Thursday. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak.

After falling behind 9-2 in the first quarter, Amaya Dowdy scored all nine of her points in the second quarter and Van Wert outscored Shawnee 18-4 for a 20-13 halftime advantage. Jazzlyn Florence added eight points in the third quarter and the Lady Cougars carried a 33-19 lead into the fourth quarter.

Florence finished with a game high 11 points while Shawnee’s Haileigh Stump scored eight points. The loss dropped the Indians to 7-10 (4-3 WBL).

Van Wert (5-14, 3-4 WBL) will host Parkway on Monday.

Crestview 66 Ada 18

CONVOY — No. 4 Crestview overwhelmed Ada 66-18 on Thursday.

After ending the first quarter with a 14-6 lead, the Lady Knights expanded the advantage to 30-12 at halftime and 51-14 after three quarters, Cali Gregory led the way with 19 points, all in the second and third quarters, Ellie Kline added 14 points and five assists and Kaci Gregory chipped in with nine points and seven steals.

Crestview (17-2, 6-1 NWC) will travel to Liberty-Benton on Monday.

Allen East 44 Lincolnview 35

Lincolnview’s NWC title hopes took a hit with Thursday’s 44-35 loss to Allen East.

The Mustangs gradually pulled away for the win. Allen East led 12-10 after the first quarter and 20-16 at halftime. The lead grew to 33-25 after three quarters.

Keira Breese led Lincolnview with 17 points, including eight in the fourth quarter while Emerson Walker added eight points.

Lincolnview (11-8, 4-2 NWC) will play at Fort Jennings on Monday.