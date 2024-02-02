VWHS to hold parent-teacher conferences

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert High School Principal Chuck Rollins has announced that parent-teacher conferences for the second semester will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, February 19.

Parent-teacher conferences will allow parents the opportunity to discuss their son/daughter’s progress with their teachers. Members of the teaching staff welcome and encourage parents to visit the school during the scheduled hours.

Parking will be in the far west parking lots and for high school conferences, it is recommended that you enter either the high school or middle school gym entrance.