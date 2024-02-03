Central accepting scholarship applications

Applications are now available for Central’s Educational and Charitable Foundation Scholarship Program until March 29. This program rewards and supports graduates seeking careers in the property and casualty insurance industry.

“Our scholarship program is designed to nurture talent that will shape and lead the insurance industry for years to come, reinforcing our commitment to excellence, innovation, and relationships,” said Cindy Hurless, Chief Operating Officer at Central.

The scholarship provides up to $5,000 per student for tuition, books, room and board, and other related school fees. It is renewable for up to three additional years. Students also have the opportunity for mentorship from an experienced individual in their area of interest.

The scholarship is available to graduating high school students from Van Wert, Mercer, Putnam, or Paulding Counties, Delphos City Schools, or Vantage Career Center with a home association to one of the eligible schools. Dependent children of current Central Insurance employees or retirees and current Central Insurance or Willow Bend County Club employees planning to graduate high school in 2024 are also eligible.

Students must plan to attend an accredited two or four-year-post-secondary educational institution on a full-time basis by the end of 2024, majoring in a degree with specific use towards a career position within the insurance industry.

Applications and additional information are available on the Central Insurance Companies Educational and Charitable Foundation website at cicecf.org or through their high school guidance counselor. Completed applications and required materials should be submitted through the applicant’s high school guidance office.

This scholarship will be awarded on an objective and nondiscriminatory basis without regard to race, color, ethnicity, national origin, gender, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic testing results, marital status, religious beliefs, age, or disability.

The public may contribute to Central’s Educational and Charitable Foundation, understanding that these contributions will be used to support the scholarship program or specific charities.