Collegiate prop bets could be removed

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine and NCAA President Charlie Baker have announced their support for changes to Ohio sports wagering rules that would remove collegiate prop bets from the list of legal bets that can be placed under Ohio’s contractual rules for operators. The NCAA sent a letter on January 31 to the Ohio Casino Control Commission expressing its request and position on the issue. The move follows months of discussions and numerous reports of social media threats made to collegiate athletes.

“One year into sports gambling in Ohio, we have seen a marketplace develop where a number of bad actors have engaged in unacceptable behavior by making threats against student-athletes in Ohio and across the country,” said Governor DeWine. “By amending rules to focus bets on the team and away from individual athletes, I believe we can improve the marketplace in Ohio and better protect student-athletes from unnecessary and potentially harmful threats.”

College player prop bets like this could become a thing of the past in Ohio.

“The data is clear that student-athletes are getting harassed by bettors. Sports betting without appropriate controls poses real risks to the well-being of student-athletes and to the integrity of collegiate competition – risks which are heightened by individual prop bets,” said NCAA President Charlie Baker. “On behalf of the thousands of student-athletes, administrators and game officials in Ohio, I thank Governor DeWine for acting quickly to protect student-athletes and game integrity while responsibly regulating the growing sports betting industry in Ohio.”

Governor DeWine spoke out against threats that began to emerge shortly after Ohio’s sports gambling laws became effective in January 2023. Threats against the University of Dayton Flyers basketball players emerged and brought focus to this conduct occurring in Ohio. Governor DeWine sought changes in the biennial budget bill, House Bill 33, which addressed some marketplace issues. Governor DeWine also engaged with the NCAA, which in part led to the NCAA sending its letter on Wednesday.

The request from the NCAA opens a public comment period for operators to comment on rule changes prior to any formal rule changes.

Under the discussed changes, bettors in Ohio would no longer be able to place prop bets on individual player achievements, including in-game statistics and in-game achievements for collegiate sporting contests. Bettors would still be permitted to place bets on the overall outcomes and final scores of collegiate sports contests, including outright winners, over/under total team points bets, and bets against the spread. The rule changes would not affect professional sports contests, and bettors in Ohio could still place prop bets on professional sports contests.

The proposed changes are supported by numerous Ohio universities and sports coaches.

“Our men’s basketball coach Anthony Grant and I have long advocated for the elimination of proposition bets on individual college athlete performances,” University of Dayton Vice-President and Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan said. “We support any action that aims to protect students and their families from inexcusable abuse and threats. We applaud Governor Mike DeWine and President Charlie Baker for engaging in this important conversation.”

“I absolutely support Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and NCAA President Charlie Baker and their efforts to change Ohio’s sports wagering rules,” Gene Smith, Senior Vice President and Wolfe Foundation-Eugene Smith Endowed Athletics Director, said. “Collegiate athletes should not be faced with harmful threats, and changing the wagering rules in Ohio can help put an end to this.”

The NCAA is undertaking several initiatives to respond to the rise of sports betting including offering educational resources online and on campus as well as digital monitoring for threats and abuse directed toward college athletes and game officials. The Association also recently amended penalties recognizing student-athletes shouldn’t lose their opportunity to compete permanently for minor betting infractions