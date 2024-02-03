NWC recap: Knights win, Lancers fall

VW independent sports

Crestview 61 Ada 34

ADA — Crestview had no trouble with Ada and rolled to a 61-34 road win on Friday night.

The Knights set the tone early by jumping out to a 16-4 first quarter lead, with Hayden Perrott scoring five points and Jaret Harting adding four. The lead was stretched to 34-12 at halftime, with Tommy Heffner and Wren Sheets combining for nine points in the second quarter. Sheets added six more points in the third quarter the Crestview led 47-24 entering the final period.

Perrott led all scorers with 14 points, Sheets added 12 and Heffner 11. Gabe Blankenship led Ada (3-13, 0-5 NWC) with six points.

Crestview (12-6, 4-2 NWC) will play at Hicksville today.

Allen East 68 Lincolnview 36

HARROD — A big second half scoring advantage propelled Allen East to a 68-36 win over Lincolnview on Friday.

The Lancers (4-12, 0-5 NWC) trailed by just three, 18-15, at the end of the first quarter, then fell behind 35-27 at halftime. The Mustangs (9-6, 4-1 NWC) controlled the entire second half with a 33-9 scoring advantage.

Allen East’s Caron Clum led all scorers with 20 points and had a game high nine rebounds. Ethan Young added 15 points and Deacon Jones also finished in double digits with 11 points. The Mustangs were 27-of-55 from the floor, including 10-of-21 from three point range, and had a 31-19 rebounding advantage.

Cal Evans and Kreston Tow led Lincolnview with nine and eight points respectively. The Lancers were 13-of-40 shooting, including 4-of-20 from three point range.

Lincolnview will play at Delphos St. John’s today (1:30 p.m. JV start time).