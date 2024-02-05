Basketball recap: Knights win, Lancers fall

VW independent sports

Crestview 65 Hicksville 40

HICKSVILLE — Four Crestview Knights finished in double figures and a fifth just missed, and the Knights picked up a 65-40 win at Hicksville on Saturday.

Despite some early foul trouble, Wren Sheets led the way with 14 points, while Connor Sheets scored 12 points, including six in the first quarter. Tommy Heffner finished with 11 points, including seven in the third quarter and Hayden Perrott scored 10 points, all in the first half. In addition, Jaret Harting scored nine points. Hicksville (3-15) had two players in double figures – Garrett Turnbull finished with 12 points and Owen Stuckey recorded 10 points.

The Knights led 16-9 after the first quarter and carried a comfortable 36-18 lead into halftime. The lead grew to 30, 55-25, at the end of three quarters.

Crestview (13-6) will host No. 2 Lima Central Catholic on Friday.

Delphos St. John’s 65 Lincolnview 35

DELPHOS — At Robert A. Arnzen Gymnasium, No. 11 Delphos St. John’s used a strong second half to defeat Lincolnview 65-35 on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Jays led 17-13 after the first quarter and while Lincolnview was able to trim the deficit to just one, 19-18 early in the second quarter, Delphos St. John’s went on to lead 36-26 at halftime. However, the hosts held the Lancers to just nine second half points, including two in the third quarter.

Cam Elwer led all scorers with 23 points, including eight consecutive points in the first quarter, as Delphos St. John’s raced out to an early 11-2 lead. Austin Moenter chipped in with 10 points, and Cal Evans led the Lancers with 10 points.

Lincolnview (4-13) will host Delphos Jefferson on Friday and Delphos St. John’s (16-2) will host St. Henry in a key Midwest Athletic Conference game the same night.