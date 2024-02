Commodore Invite champs!

The Van Wert Cougars finished as boys champions of the 2024 Commodore Invitational at 20th Century Lanes in Lima on Saturday. The Lady Cougars finished third. Pictured from left to right are coach Seth Blackmore, Christian Thatcher, Christian German, Logan Sutton, Nevin Pierce, Tristan Blackmore, Hayden Davis, Gavin Springer and coach Jim Davis. Photo submitted