Girls sectional semifinal pairings set

VW independent sports

Van Wert will open girls sectional tournament basketball play on the road, while Crestview and Lincolnview will open at home.

Sectional draws were held Sunday afternoon using MaxPreps PRI (Ratings Performance Index) rankings, which differ from last year’s Martin RPI rankings. Also new to the northwest district this year is the higher seed hosting sectional semifinal and sectional championship games. The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s other three district have used that format for many years.

In the Division II Miller City district, No. 13 seed Van Wert (5-14) will face No. 12 seed Elida (6-13) at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 22, at the Elida Field House. The two teams will play in the regular season finale one week before, February 15. The winner of the sectional semifinal game will travel to play either No. 1 seed Bryan or No. 15 seed Otsego for the sectional title at 7 p.m. Saturday, February 24.

In the Division IV Defiance district, No. 1 seed Crestview (17-2) chose not to take a bye and will host North Central (1-16) in the sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 21. The winner will face No. 11 seed Fayette in the sectional championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday, February 24.

In the Division IV Ottawa district, No. 5 seed Lincolnview (11-8) will host Continental (0-18) in the sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 21, with the winner traveling to play No. 3 seed Kalida (12-6) for the sectional championship at 7 p.m. Saturday, February 24.