Hazel I. (Rhodenbaugh) Garwood

Hazel I. (Rhodenbaugh) Garwood, 83, of Van Wert, passed away Sunday morning, February 4, 2024, at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born in Van Wert on February 16, 1940, to Earl and Mildred (Mason) Rhodenbaugh. She married Doyle Garwood on November 12, 1960.

She was a 1958 graduate of Van Wert High School. Hazel retired from Sprint Communications with over 30 years of service. She is a member of Good Shepherd of the Nazarene Church in Van Wert, where she helped lead the card ministry and prayer chain. Her faith and family were the most important aspects of her life.

Hazel is survived by her daughters, Lori Garwood and Shelley Garwood of Van Wert; grandchildren, Jared and Brittnie Garwood; a sister-in-law, Varlene Rhodenbaugh; several nieces and nephews, and her granddogs, Kade and Toby.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Garwood; her parents, Earl and Mildred; a son, Jeffrey Garwood; a brother, Don Rhodenbaugh; a sister, Carolyn Garwood, and a grandson, Joseph Doyle Garwood.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 7, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Stuart Wyatt, officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Lehman Cemetery, Payne. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Everheart Hospice.

