Nancy B. Gardner

Nancy B. Gardner, 77, of Van Wert, passed away Sunday morning, February 4, 2024, at her residence.

She was born February 25, 1946, in Van Wert, to Emmett L. and Mabel M. (Schul) Block. She married George Sanford “Sandy” Gardner on September 11, 1965, and he preceded her in death on August 30, 1988.

She retired as the owner/operator of Gardner’s Country Kitchen in Van Wert. Nancy was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Van Wert, and the Van Wert County Farm Bureau. She treasured her time spent with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her sons, Keith (Mitzi) Gardner of Decatur, Indiana and Tony (Patty) Gardner of New Haven, Indiana; a stepson, George “Brett” (Marty) Gardner of Van Wert; five grandchildren, Austin, Nolan (Marguerite), Brandon, Madelyn and George Gardner; a great grandchild, Niccolo Gardner; and step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sandy; her parents, Emmett and Mabel, and sisters, Margaret Price and Dorothy Welch.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 10, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Van Wert, with Rev. Will Haggis, officiating. Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or to Community Health Professionals- Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.