On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
VW independent sports
Here are this week’s girls and boys high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. Pregame coverage for each game will begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Tuesday, February 6
WKSD – Paulding at Ottoville (girls)
Thursday, February 8
WKSD – Hicksville at Antwerp (girls)
Friday, February 9
WKSD – Fairview at Wayne Trace (boys)
WERT – Van Wert at Kenton (boys)
Saturday, February 10
WKSD – Paulding at Lincolnview (boys)
WERT – St. Henry at Van Wert (boys)
POSTED: 02/05/24 at 4:43 am. FILED UNDER: Sports