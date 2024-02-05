On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this week’s girls and boys high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. Pregame coverage for each game will begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, February 6

WKSD – Paulding at Ottoville (girls)

Thursday, February 8

WKSD – Hicksville at Antwerp (girls)

Friday, February 9

WKSD – Fairview at Wayne Trace (boys)

WERT – Van Wert at Kenton (boys)

Saturday, February 10

WKSD – Paulding at Lincolnview (boys)

WERT – St. Henry at Van Wert (boys)