VWHS civics students shine in Columbus

Submitted information

Students from Van Wert High School competed in the “We the People” state competition last Friday at the Ohio Statehouse.

The civics competition divides the class into six different panels, which must present on academic topics ranging from political philosophy, history, and contemporary issues. Students were expected to share their expertise on the U.S. Constitution, how it has evolved throughout time, as well as the impact that it has on citizens today.

Van Wert finished as state runner-up in the “We the People” competition. Photo submitted

The competition is hosted by the Ohio Center for Law-Related Education, with seven different schools participating from throughout the state. Van Wert High School was able to finish as the state runner-up with a second place finish. Teacher Jordan Dettrow was happy with the outcome.

“These students put in long hours of hard work and are deserving of this recognition,” Dettrow said. “They displayed an incredible knowledge of the Constitution and should be proud of their efforts.”