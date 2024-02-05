Wrestling roundup: Grace hits 100 wins

VW independent sports

Knights compete at Ada Invitational

ADA — Levi Grace earned his 100th career win and Crestview finished 8th out of 18 teams at the Ada Wrestling Invitational on Saturday.

In his final match of the day, Grace finished third in the 150 pound weight class with a 4-1 win over Braxton Frisch of Mohawk. Check back this week for a story on Grace.

Gavin Grubb claimed the 126 pound title with a with a pin of Braydon Studer of Mohawk (1:56). Zayden Martin was the runner-up at 157 pounds (dropped 9-8 decision to Gabrial Sarabia of Lake in the finals) and Ayden Martin finished as the runner-up at 165 pounds (lost 5-2 decision to Collin Wagner of Van Buren in the finals). Evans Walls earned a third place finish by pinning Tony Hernandez-Hill of Fostoria (1:31). In addition, Aiden Helt finished eight.

Mohawk won the team title with 276.5 pounds and Fostoria was the runner-up (192.5). Crestview finished with 142 points. Full results can be found here.

Lancers at Coldwater Cavalier Invitational

COLDWATER — Cody Ricker and Joe Sawyer each placed fifth and Lincolnview finished 16th out of 20 teams at the Coldwater Cavalier Invitational on Saturday.

In his final match of the day, Sawyer earned a 7-5 decision over Mason Burns of Bellbrook at 138 pounds, while Ricker (144) pinned Dario Granadillo of Worthington Kilbourne in 1:26. Brogan Pardon finished sixth (285, pinned by Benjamin Federle of Waynesville in 1:33, and Zayden Harter finished seventh at 126 pound with a 43 second pin of Kai Shiffer of Worthington Kilbourne.

Legacy Christian claimed the team title with 171 pounds and Solon was second with 151.5 points. Lincolnview finished with 56 team points. Full results can be found here.