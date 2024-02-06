Auditions to be held for VWCT musical

Submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theatre will be holding auditions for the musical “Hands on a Hard Body” at 7 p.m. Sunday, February 25, at the theatre at 113 S. Race St., Van Wert.

Inspired by a true story, this musical depicts a grueling competition in a small Texas town. 10 contestants compete to win a brand-new truck by keeping their hands on it for as long as possible. As the competition unfolds, the show explores the hopes, dreams, and struggles of each contestant, revealing their motivations, vulnerabilities and unexpected connections. With a blend of country and rock music, the musical delves into the human spirit’s endurance and the pursuit of the American Dream.

The play requires six women and nine men. Director Chad Kraner is holding only one night of auditions. Those trying out should come prepared to read, sing (bring your own music) and dance. If you need to schedule another time or submit a video audition, contact Kraner at chad@vwct.org.

Show dates are May 2-5 and 9-12. Curtain time is 8 p.m. except on May 5 and 12, when the curtain will go up at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at 419.238.9689 or at vwct.org.