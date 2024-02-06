County rivals ready to unite once again

VW independent staff/submitted information

It’s become an incredibly popular event and it’s back for its ninth year. The United Way of Van Wert County has announced that the annual “Rivals United” fundraising campaign/competition will return this year, and will run from Monday, February 12, through Friday, February 16.

Rivals United started as a friendly competition between Crestview and Lincolnview student bodies to see who can raise the most money for the United Way. During the first year, 2016, the schools combined to raise over $12,000. Every year the total has grown and last year the schools raised a combined total of over $38,000.

Crestview and Lincolnview may be rivals but they unite every February to help raise funds for the United Way of Van Wert County. VW independent file photo

Both schools participate in numerous events throughout the week including various spirit week activities, a daily SuperFan competition, FFA basketball game, dash for cash at both boys and girls basketball games, granny shoot out, and t-shirt sales. This year, the schools will aim to work together to bring in a grand total more than years past. The week’s activities will be capped off by the annual Van Wert County and NWC rivalry boys’ basketball game between Crestview and Lincolnview on Friday, February 16, this year at Lincolnview High School.

Many businesses will offer special promotions with a portion of the proceeds going to the United Way. This year, promotions will be occurring at Brewed Expressions, The Well Nutrition, and 3B Designs during Rivals Week, with each donating a portion of proceeds from the purchase of a school product going towards that school’s total. In addition, Klosterman’s Pizza is running a promotion between Feb. 8-14 for the school with the most orders to receive a $250 sponsorship towards their total, so be sure when you order to let them know if you’re a Knight or a Lancer.