Crestview shares open enrollment info

CONVOY – In compliance with Ohio Revised Code and district policy, the Board of Education of Crestview Local Schools will permit open enrollment of students from any Ohio district through open enrollment for the 2024‐2025 school year.

Applications will be accepted beginning April 1, on a first‐come, first‐serve basis, according to the time and date the application is received by the Superintendent of Crestview Local Schools. Requests will be acted upon no later than July 1.

Applications will be considered in the order received and class size may be limited. All applications (except for kindergarten students) must be completed and returned no later than May 31. Applications are available by contacting the Superintendent’s Office at 419.749.9100, ext. 4 or on the school website at www.crestviewknights.com under Parent Resources.

Parents of students currently enrolled this school year under open enrollment need to complete a new open enrollment application for the 2024‐2025 school year. These students will be considered before new applications are approved.

Questions concerning open enrollment should be directed to the superintendent’s office.