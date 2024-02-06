Edelbrock, Merkle promoted to the rank of lieutenant

Pictured from left to right are Van Wert Fire Chief Jon Jones, Mayor Ken Markward, Lt. Zach Merkle, Lt. Doug Edelbrock and Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer

VW independent staff/submitted information

Two seasoned firefighters with the Van Wert Fire Department have moved up the ladder. Doug Edelbrock and Zach Merkle were sworn in as lieutenants during a ceremony held on Friday.

The Van Wert Fire Department, led by Fire Chief Jon Jones, operates under a structured hierarchy comprising a single fire chief, three captains (one for each shift), and three lieutenants along with 12 firefighters.

The role of lieutenants is crucial as they step into the officer-in-charge position in the absence of a captain, ensuring seamless operations and maintaining the high standards set by the department.

To be considered for a lieutenant position, candidates must possess a minimum of five years of firefighting experience, showcasing a wealth of knowledge and on-the-ground expertise. The selection process is rigorous, designed to identify individuals with not only the required experience but also the ability to excel in leadership roles.

According to Chief Jones, the process begins with a comprehensive written test, evaluating the candidates’ theoretical knowledge, understanding of protocols, and problem-solving skills.

Successful candidates then proceed to the assessment center, where they navigate through various realistic firefighting scenarios under the keen observation of live assessors and actors. This evaluation ensures that candidates can apply their knowledge and skills in high-pressure situations.

Following the assessment center, candidates undergo a thorough interview process in front of peer assessors. This step delves into their decision-making abilities, communication skills, and aptitude for leadership. The combination of written tests, practical assessments, and interviews ensures that those selected for lieutenant positions embody not only the technical aspects of firefighting but also the critical leadership qualities required to guide their teams effectively.

Doug Edelbrock and Zach Merkle navigated the challenging process, demonstrating their dedication, proficiency, and suitability for elevated responsibilities within the Van Wert Fire Department.

Chief Jones expressed confidence in the newly appointed lieutenants.

“Doug Edelbrock and Zach Merkle have proven themselves as exceptional firefighters, and their promotions are well-deserved,” Jones said. “We look forward to their continued contributions in their new roles, ensuring the Van Wert Fire Department remains a stronghold of professionalism and service to our community.”

Edelbrock joined the Van Wert Fire Department in June of 2011 as a paramedic and a firefighter. He actively contributes to new employee training, serves as a certified fire safety inspector, and imparts continuing education to department personnel as an EMS and fire instructor. He has completed the Tactical Emergency Casualty Care course and serves as the department’s lead for the Rescue Task Force, engaging in regular training with law enforcement and local schools. Edelbrock holds certifications as a HAZMAT technician, confined space technician, rope rescue technician, and has successfully completed courses in Blue Card Command, arson investigation, Fire Officer 1, and Fire Officer 2.

Merkle joined the Van Wert Fire Department in 2015 and he and his wife actively participate in the Wren Fire Department. He completed training in Fire Officer 1 and Fire Officer 2, fire instructor, and Rapid Intervention Team techniques.