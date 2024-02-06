Girls recap: Gregory breaks school record

VW independent sports

Crestview 49 Liberty Benton 39

FINDLAY — Cali Gregory became Crestview’s all-time leading scorer and the Lady Knights beat Liberty-Benton on the road 49-39 on Monday.

Gregory scored 19 points and broke the record previously held by Jackie Motycka. She now has 1,743 career points. Ellie Kline added 14 points and Kaci Gregory chipped in with eight points. Liberty-Benton (14-5) was led in scoring by Lauren Gerken, who had 15 points and Addi Crow, who finished with 12.

Crestview (18-2) will play at Wayne Trace on Monday.

Parkway 44 Van Wert 18

At Van Wert High School, Parkway outscored Van Wert 26-3 in the second half and the Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Cougars 44-18 on Monday.

Parkway led 9-5 after one quarter and 18-15 at halftime, with Paige Williamson accounting for eight points, including a pair of treys. Williamson added three more triples in the second half. She went on to lead all scorers with 17 points, while Brittyn Bruns finished with eight points, while Adria Miller recorded seven points. Kendra Deehring led Van Wert with seven points and Jazzlyn Florence had five points, all in the first half.

Van Wert (5-15) host Kenton in the home finale Friday night, and Parkway (14-5) will host New Bremen the same night.

Lincolnview 57 Fort Jennings 46

FORT JENNINGS — Emerson Walker was one of three Lady Lancers in double figures as Lincolnview topped Fort Jennings 57-46 on Monday.

Walker scored 11 of her 22 points in the opening quarter, including a trio of treys. She added six more points in the second quarter and five in the third period. Addysen Stevens finished with 12 points and Keira Breese had 10 points.

Lincolnview (12-8) will play at Delphos Jefferson on Thursday.