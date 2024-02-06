Random Thoughts: draws, DSJ, prediction

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around girls sectional tournament draws,a record setter at Crestview, Delphos St. John’s, father and son Elwer, Spencerville, the WBL basketball race and a Super Bowl pick.

Girls sectional tournament draws

Tournament draws were conducted Sunday as teams learned their respective seeds via the MaxPreps RPI and brackets were set as coaches placed themselves on their respective brackets.

All things considered, I think seeds were assigned pretty accurately, just like they were last year with the Martin RPI. Of course, you can always argue a seed or two but usually it comes down to who should have been the fifth or sixth seed.

Boys tournament draws will be held this Sunday.

New record

Congratulations to Crestview’s Cali Gregory, who broke the school record for points in a career. She accomoplished the feat during Monday’s 49-39 win at Liberty-Benton. Gregory, who has started since her freshman year and is now a senior, is fun to watch. A lot of time and hard work went into setting the record and she’s a very deserving person to achieve the milestone.

Delphos St. John’s

The remaining schedule for the Blue Jays can be considered very challenging.

St. Henry, Dayton Dunbar, Coldwater and Marion Local are the remaining regular season opponents. Those four teams have a combined record of 48-23. Despite that, Delphos St. John’s might be the favorite to win this season’s MAC championship, but it shouldn’t be shocking to see co-champions or even tri-champs.

Cam Elwer

What a player this kid is…63 points last weekend alone, 40 on Friday night and 23 more on Saturday. He recently went over 1,000 career points and he’s only a sophomore. He’s obviously well coached, very talented and very fun to watch.

Elwer II

Of course, Cam Elwer’s dad, Aaron Elwer was a great athlete as well. I saw him play once during his high school career, but it wasn’t on the basketball court. He was the quarterback of the 1997 Delphos St. John’s football team that won the Division VI (only six divisions back then) state championship, 42-28, over Norwalk St. Paul. I was covering the game on the Norwalk St. Paul side of things, but I can honestly say Elwer was very talented, as was the entire Delphos St. John’s team.

Spencerville

The Bearcats may just be in the driver’s seat as far as the NWC boys basketball title race. Spencerville is the only team that’s unbeaten in conference play and if they get by Allen East this Friday, the Bearcats will likely be heavily favored in their remaining two conference games, Ada and Delphos Jefferson.

If the Bearcats win their remaining three conference games, it would be the second consecutive outright NWC championship, which is no easy feat.

WBL

Realistically, the Western Buckeye League championship game is this Friday night in Lima, as Shawnee hosts Ottawa-Glandorf. Both teams are 6-0 in the WBL. After Friday night, the Titans have Defiance and Kenton left on the league portion of the schedule, while the Indians have Kenton and Elida, which could be more of a challenge.

Personally, I think Ottawa-Glandorf will finish 9-0 in the WBL, but Shawnee has enough athleticism to make things interesting this Friday night.

Super Bowl pick

No one asked, but here’s my Super Bowl pick: Kansas City. Don’t ask why, it just feels to me like the Chiefs will win it.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.