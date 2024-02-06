United Way donation

The United Way of Van Wert County allots funds called Community Impact Funding that is to be given to qualified applicants each year. The YWCA of Van Wert was awarded $1,000 to be used in part of the Summer Food Program to assist with items given in the weekend meal bags. These meals are given during the eight week program, and in 2023, 60 families had qualified to receive weekend meals. Shown above is Betsy Hamman, YWCA and Ashley Bultemeier, United Way Executive Director. Any tax-exempt organization in Van Wert County that would like to learn more about or apply for Community Impact funds, should contact the United Way office at 419.238.6689 or email administration@uwvwco.org.