Lincolnview kindergarten registration info

Parents in the Lincolnview Local School District with a child who will be five years of age on or before August 1, 2024, may register their child for kindergarten for the 2024-25 school year. Please do the following during registration week, March 4-8.

Kindergarten Registration:

Go to the Lincolnview website, lincolnview.k12.oh.us

Click on the parent tab in the top right hand comer

Go down to Final Forms

Click on Login or New Account and follow the directions and make sure you are in the 2024-2025 school year.

The first form will ask you to schedule an appointment to bring in your documents but you do not need to do this. You may come in anytime between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. the week of March 4-8 to bring documents in to be copied. Parents should bring their child’s social security card, official birth certificate, immunization records and one proof of residence (mortaage statement, lease agreement. voter rexistration card, utility statement, bank statement or rent receipt) to registration. Please include custody papers if applicable.

Open Enrollment: If you want your child to attend kindergarten at Lincolnview but live outside the district, you should plan to register and attend Lincolnview’s screening. Open enrollment space can be limited. You can obtain an open enrollment form at registration for the kindergarten class when you bring in your documents. The open enrollment window is now open until May 31 for all other grade level students.

Sign up for screening: Go to the Lincolnview website and click on the parent tab again. Go to the Elementary Parent-Teacher Scheduler and sign up for a screening time on April 1 or 2. The screening will be held at the First Baptist Church, 13887 Jennings Rd., Van Wert (corner of Jennings and Mendon Rd).

Immunizations needed before starting school are:

Polio – 4 doses-(last dose on or after 4th birthday)

DTaP – 4 or more doses–(last dose on or after 4* birthday) MMR -2 doses

Hepatitis B – 3 doses

Varicella (Chicken Pox) – 2 doses

More information on immunizations may be found on Lincolnview’s website under District Links and “The Nurses Comer,” or additional information may be obtained by contacting the Lincolnview Elementary Office at 419.968.2351.