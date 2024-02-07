Mom-2-Mom sale to be held March 9
The Van Wert County Agricultural Society will host a Spring Mom-2-Mom Sale in the Junior Fair Building March 9. This semi-annual event is the perfect time for families to sell and buy sell gently used:
● Baby / toddler clothes
● Toys, games and activities
● Furniture and decor
● Shoes and boots
● Strollers
● Hangers
● Snow suits, coats, hats and gloves and more
Vendors are encouraged to contact Ray Thatcher, Office Administrator, for a vendor agreement. Pricing for one 8-foot table is $15, or two 8-foot tables for $20, Additional tables are $10 each. Forms can be picked up in office or are available online at https://www.vanwertcountyfair.com/events-on-the-grounds/.
Admission for the event will be paid at the door: $5 for early-bird access starting at 8 a.m. and $2 for general admission.
