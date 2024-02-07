Students of the Month

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has selected Van Wert High School senior Sarah Verville (above), and Crestview High School senior Candance Cook (below) as the recipients of the Student of the Month for January. Students are nominated by their high schools to receive this award. Each Student of the Month receives a monetary donation along with a certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements – volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship and scholastic. Pictured with Verville and Cook is Linda J. Stanley, Lodge Student of the Month Chair. Photos submitted