The full Johnny Cash Experience…

By Quincy Thompson

The Johnny Cash Experience is at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb 18. Get ready for an unforgettable journey through the iconic sounds of the Man in Black as “The Johnny Cash Experience” Broadway show comes alive. Audiences can expect an immersive and authentic tribute to the legendary Johnny Cash, featuring his timeless hits and captivating stage presence.

In collaboration with this extraordinary event, music enthusiasts have the opportunity to enhance their experience by indulging in a delightful brunch at Willow Bend Country Club, just down the road from the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Brunch will be available from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., and reservations can be made by calling ahead. For a nominal fee of $20 per person, attendees can savor a delectable pre-show meal, creating the perfect prelude to an afternoon filled with Johnny Cash’s music.

“We wanted to offer an experience for Johnny Cash fans, not just limited to the show itself but by collaborating with Willow Bend Country Club to have a fantastic pre-show brunch,” Marketing Director Quincy Thompson said. “It’s a great opportunity for attendees to gather, enjoy good food, and share the excitement before immersing themselves in the magic of Johnny Cash’s music.”

The Johnny Cash Experience will hit the Niswonger stage on Sunday, February 18. Photos courtesy of Timothy Harris

But the celebration of Johnny Cash doesn’t end there! Visitors to Van Wert can also explore the Johnny Cash Folsom Prison photography exhibit at the Wassenberg Art Center. This exhibit offers a unique glimpse into the life and legacy of the legendary musician, providing a visual complement to the Broadway show.

Make it a month-long celebration of all things Johnny Cash in Van Wert! Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to his music, this multifaceted experience promises to leave a lasting impression.

Details:

● The Johnny Cash Experience Broadway Show

● Date: Sunday, February 18

● Time: 3 p.m.

● Location: Niswonger Performing Arts Center

● Pre-Show Brunch at Willow Bend Country Club

● Time: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

● Price: $20 per person (Reservations recommended)

● Johnny Cash Folsom Prison Photography Exhibit

● Location: Wassenberg Art Center

● Running until March 16

Let the spirit of Johnny Cash resonate through Van Wert this February! Join us for an unforgettable celebration of the Man in Black’s timeless music and legacy.

Stop out to the Niswonger from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday for in- person ticket purchases or call at 419.238.6722. Get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.