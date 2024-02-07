Van Wert County CERT volunteers honored at banquet

CERT volunteers gathered for the annual banquet, which was held Monday night at the NPAC. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It hasn’t been around very long but it’s quickly become an important part of emergency responses throughout Van Wert County, as well as various special events.

Since forming in 2018, Van Wert County CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) has assisted at emergency scenes, including fires. Volunteers typically provide canteen services, assist family members affected by emergency, provide traffic control service and assist first responders. CERT began with eight members but has swelled to more than three times that number.

CERT volunteers were honored during the annual banquet, which was held Monday night at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Among those in attendance were two original CERT members, Greg Roberts and Pat Ballard.

“Greg and Pat, we want to thank you tonight for your hours of sweat, chills and sleeplessness in making our team what it is today,” CERT Chairman Matt Saunier said. “Your efforts have not gone unnoticed and we are privileged to continue to serve alongside you.”

Saunier noted that during CERT’s six years of existence, the team, including original and new members, has amassed some incredible statistics, including nearly 943 hours at emergency scenes, supporting 73 families in their time of need and serving 3,349 first responders.

He also said he’s humbled to lead a dynamic CERT team that is always ready to answer the bell.

“Lifting the burden of the families affected by disaster is sometimes as easy as getting them a cup of coffee,” he stated. “Other times, lifting a burden may be sitting at a cold intersection at night blocking traffic and not knowing when you get to go home. Regardless, your service is admirable. Each of you matter. You all make a difference. Your great generosity has had a profound and lasting impact on our community.”

“Your willingness to share both your time and your talent by volunteering says a lot about each of you as human beings,” he added. “Your willingness to give selflessly to help others speaks to both your strength and the quality of your character.”

In addition, Saunier praised the families of volunteers and said they too have made sacrifices.

“Our spouses, significant others and family members have all sacrificed time, birthdays, holidays and vacations with us so that we can respond effectively,” he noted. “They, too, are awakened in the middle of the night to a door closing, wondering when we may get home. At disasters, we are witness to someone’s ‘worst day of their life’ and our family comforts us and supports us when we see such tragedy.”

Saunier also thanked all Van Wert County fire chiefs, Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle and Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbaugh for trusting CERT to tend to the matter at hand.

“I know our members have the utmost respect for the work their firemen, volunteers, deputies and officers do day in and day out,” Saunier said. “We look forward continuing these relationships.”

During his speech, Saunier also noted that the work of CERT and its volunteers would not be possible without generous donations, both from individuals and businesses and from the United Way of Van Wert County.

“This money goes to the families affected as well as helping to maintain any apparatus we have so that we can respond effectively,” Saunier said. “The United Way, again, played a pivotal role in our organization’s success in 2023. From restocking our canteen supplies to maintaining our equipment, the funds received from the United Way have allowed us to remain ready to serve our community at a moment’s notice.”

Not every call in 2023 was to an emergency scene. In May, CERT provided traffic control services at the Van Wert County Airport for their annual fly-in celebration, while other traffic control services were rendered for the Peony Parade, the July 4 parade, the Convoy Poker Run, Crestview’s homecoming parade, the Van Wert County Cross Country Meet, and the 4H Christmas light show and live nativity scene.