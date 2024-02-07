Voter registration deadline approaching

The Van Wert County Board of Elections has announced that the close of registration for the March 19 primary election will be Tuesday, February 20. The Board office is located at 1362 E, Ervin Rd., Van Wert, and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on February 20.

Anyone not currently registered in Van Wert County or who has moved since the last election and has not changed their address with the Board of Elections should stop by one of the following locations and update their registration.

Other registration locations in Van Wert County are:

Van Wert License Bureau

Brumback and Delphos Public Library

Department of Job & Family Services

WIC

Treasurer’s Office, Auditor’s Office, and Title Department in the Van Wert County Courthouse

You may also register to vote or update your voter registration online here.

Any questions regarding voter registration may be answered by contacting the Board office at 419-238-4192.