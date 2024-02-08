Betty J. Johnson

Betty J. Johnson, 80, of Van Wert, passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 23, 1943, in Van Wert, the daughter of Robert Lloyd Dull and Marjorie Jean (Hoverman) Dull-Campbell, who both preceded her in death.

Family survivors include her two sons, John H. Kesler Jr. of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Robert Kesler of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; two grandchildren, Lindsey Kesler and Garrett Kesler and one great grandchild, Layla Irizarry.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Michael Kesler.

Betty worked as a welder at Kennedy Kit Manufacturing in Van Wert and retired in 1994. She was a 1961 graduate of Van Wert High School and was a member of the former Apostolic Church of Van Wert and now the Promise Church. Betty loved spending time with her family, friends and church family. She enjoyed fishing and anytime a cardinal flew by, she felt a special blessing.

A memorial service for Betty will be at the Promise Church on Shannon St. in Van Wert at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 13, with Pastor Aaron McGranahan officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the church until time of services at 1 p.m.

Preferred memorials: Promise Church, Van Wert.

