Busy week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court

VW independent staff

A short jury trial, plea changes and arraignments were among the hearings held earlier this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

After a two-day jury trial, Tuesday and Wednesday, Robert K. Seibert, 37, of Sidney, was found guilty of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony, and not guilty of tampering with evidence, a fourth degree felony. Judge Burchfield immediately sentenced Seibert to 36 months in prison to run consecutive to two consecutive three-year sentences currently being served at the Allen Correctional Institution for failure to comply and possession of drugs in Shelby County. He was also ordered to pay court costs.

In addition to the trial, four defendants changed their pleas to various felony charges.

Jacob Langley, 29, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony. He was then sentenced to 90 days jail with credit for 32 days already served and he was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Lance Thompson, 42, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Bobby Lee Burnett, 29, of Paulding, changed his plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Gavin McMichael, 19, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of attempted trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fifth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. March 20. McMichael also admitted to a bond violation for failure to appear to probation. His bond was continued at $10,000 cash.

People were arraigned on various charges on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Terrance Landwehr, 25, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 28.

Michael Whisman, 33, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 28.

Marcus Burns, 28, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to two counts of menacing by stalking, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond with electronic house arrest and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 28.

Christian Case, 49, of Convoy, entered a not guilty plea to strangulation, a fifth degree felony and domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 28.

Destinee Knittle, 42, of Rockford, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and was ordered not to be in any Walmart store. A pre-trial conference was set for 8 a.m. March 6.

Andrew Cavanaugh, 36, of Middle Point, pleaded not guilty to strangulation, a fourth degree felony, domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor and another count of domestic violence, a fourth degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond, and a pre-trial conference was set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 28.

Travis Haynes, 48, of Rockford, entered a not guilty plea to theft, a fifth degree felony. He was released on surety bond and was ordered not to be in any Walmart store; A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 28.

In addition to those hearings, Robert Adkins, 45, of Van Wert, admitted to violating probation by failing a drug test. Judge Burchfield sentenced Adkins to an additional two years of community control, evaluation for drug court, and continued all prior orders of community control.