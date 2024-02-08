Pamela “Pam” P. Beckner

Pamela “Pam” P. Beckner, 82, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s.

She was born January 19, 1942, in Fort Jennings to Ivan and Ella Mae (Schille) Rupert, who both preceded her in death. On June 5, 1965, she was united in marriage to Harold Beckner. He survives in Delphos.

Pam is also survived by a daughter, Holly Beckner-Schrader of Delphos; granddaughter, Terra Schrader of Delphos; and grandson, Brice Beckner also of Delphos. Pam is also survived by two sisters Claudet Rodkey of Frankford, Indiana, and Betty Lou Berry of Finchburge, Massachusetts, as well as several half brothers and sisters.

Pam was preceded in death by a son, H. Richard “Rick” Beckner, and a brother Larry Rupert.

Pam was a homemaker who really loved to dance with her husband, and without a doubt was her passion in life. Though she truly enjoyed 1950’s rock and roll music she enjoyed following the Dave Kill Band. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed her shows on television. Pam was known for keeping a close eye on her family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday February 12, at the Harter and Schier Funeral Home, Delphos, where the family will receive guests for visitation from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday February 11, Burial and committal prayers will be held at Walnut Grove cemetery at a later date.

Memorials can be made in Pam’s honor to the charity of the donor’s choice.