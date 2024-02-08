PD, deputies conduct early morning search

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Police, the department’s drone and deputies with the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office searched the area in the 500 block of N. Franklin St. early this morning, after a passing motorist reported seeing what he thought was a young child walking during pre-dawn hours.

The VWPD’s drone was used in today’s early morning search. VWPD photo

According to Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle, the call came in at approximately 4:35 this morning. The motorist said he thought he saw a seven or eight year old child walking with a book bag, dressed all in red, perhaps from Quail Run Apartments. The motorist did not see the facial features of the person in question and could not give much of a description.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office assisted the police department in searching the area extensively and the Van Wert drone was utilized to check the fields and the surrounding area. The drone has a heat sensitive camera, but no one was located.

Weigle said as of late morning, the Van Wert Police Department has not received any reports of a child missing. He added schools have been contacted for attendance, and officers have a short list of students that are not at school and a parent has not informed the school of the child’s absence. Officers will be going to the residences of those children.

If anyone else was in the area of the 500 block of N. Franklin St. around 4:30 this morning and may have seen or know who would have been out walking, call the Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462.