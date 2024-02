Smoke scare

The Van Wert Fire Department was called to CVS shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a smoke odor investigation. The store had been evacuated prior to the arrival of the fire department. The only thing that was found was a discarded cigarette was found on the entryway carpet and had stuck to the carpet. The fire department was on the scene for approximately 25 minutes. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer