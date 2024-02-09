Friday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, February 9.
WBL
Celina 55 Defiance 47 (OT)
Elida 58 St. Marys Memorial 49
Kenton 65 Van Wert 61 (OT)
Ottawa-Glandorf 55 Shawnee 41
Wapakoneta 36 Bath 31
PCL
Miller City 54 Kalida 46
Ottoville 58 Continental 23
NWC
Columbus Grove 47 Bluffton 35
Delphos Jefferson 46 Lincolnview 43
Leipsic 57 Ada 54
Spencerville 68 Allen East 48
MAC
Coldwater 53 Marion Local 40
Delphos St. John’s 74 St. Henry 41
Minster 66 Fort Recovery 53
New Bremen 47 Parkway 43
Versailles 75 New Knoxville 41
GMC
Antwerp 65 Hicksville 26
Ayersville 54 Edgerton 44
Tinora 58 Paulding 47
Wayne Trace 75 Fairview 42
Non-conference
Lima Central Catholic 49 Crestview 48
Lima Sr. 72 Dayton Thurgood Marshall 47
