Friday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, February 9.

WBL

Celina 55 Defiance 47 (OT)

Elida 58 St. Marys Memorial 49

Kenton 65 Van Wert 61 (OT)

Ottawa-Glandorf 55 Shawnee 41

Wapakoneta 36 Bath 31

PCL

Miller City 54 Kalida 46

Ottoville 58 Continental 23

NWC

Columbus Grove 47 Bluffton 35

Delphos Jefferson 46 Lincolnview 43

Leipsic 57 Ada 54

Spencerville 68 Allen East 48

MAC

Coldwater 53 Marion Local 40

Delphos St. John’s 74 St. Henry 41

Minster 66 Fort Recovery 53

New Bremen 47 Parkway 43

Versailles 75 New Knoxville 41

GMC

Antwerp 65 Hicksville 26

Ayersville 54 Edgerton 44

Tinora 58 Paulding 47

Wayne Trace 75 Fairview 42

Non-conference

Lima Central Catholic 49 Crestview 48

Lima Sr. 72 Dayton Thurgood Marshall 47