Girls hoops: Lancers, Cougars fall

VW independent sports

Delphos Jefferson 65 Lincolnview 40

DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson had too much firepower for Lincolnview on Thursday, as the Wildcats topped the Lancers 65-40. The victory kept the hosts in the NWC title race, while Lincolnview dropped out of title contention.

Lauren French led Delphos Jefferson with 32 points and 14 rebounds, with 12 points coming in the fourth quarter. Lyv Lindeman finished with 18 points, including seven points in the opening quarter, and eight rebounds. Lincolnview’s Emerson Walker scored seven of her 12 points in the first period. Addysen Stevens added eight points and Keira Breese and Brooklyn Byrne scored seven each.

Delphos Jefferson (17-3, 6-1 NWC) will host Fort Jennings on Monday then will host Columbus Grove in the regular season finale on Thursday. A win against the Bulldogs would give the Wildcats at least a share of the conference title. Lincolnview (13-8, 4-3 NWC) will play at Crestview in the regular season finale next Thursday.

Kenton 34 Van Wert 25

In the home finale for Van Wert, Kenton pulled away in the second half for a 34-25 win. Before the game, the Cougars honored their lone senior, Jordanne Blythe.

The Wildcats led by a single point, 10-9 after one quarter, but Van Wert took a 17-16 lead into halftime. It was a two point game, 33-31 entering the final period. Kendra Deehring and Amaya Dowdy each scored six points for the Cougars.

Van Wert (5-16, 3-5 WBL) will finish the regular season at Elida on Thursday.