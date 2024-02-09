Milligan to Purdue-Fort Wayne

Lincolnview High School’s Ava Milligan has signed a letter of intent to compete on scholarship in cross country and track for Purdue-Fort Wayne University next fall. Milligan will be majoring in pre-vet with a concentration in biology and chemistry. While at Lincolnview, she was First Team All-NWC, NWC runner-up, district runner-up, two-time regional qualifier and state team qualifier. Her personal best in cross country this season was 19:36, currently the fourth fastest time in school history. She is the daughter of Doug and Traci Milligan. Photo submitted