NHS hosting “Light the Night” walk

Submitted information

The Van Wert High School National Honor Society will host a “Light the Night” walk on Sunday, March 3, at Franklin Park. Community members are invited to participate in this fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Event registration will take place at 6 p.m. with a 1.5 mile walk around the park beginning at 6:30 p.m. Lanterns with names of cancer survivors and victims will be lighting the path. Registration is $5 and provides a lantern in honor or memory of those who have suffered from or fallen victim to cancer. All proceeds go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Water and popcorn will be provided while you walk. Registration forms are available in the high school office or at the event.