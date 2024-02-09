PBIS winners

Crestview High School awarded its second round of PBIS incentives to eight high school students for the month of January. To be eligible for the drawing, students had to be on time to school and each class for the month of January. Local fast food gift cards and Crestview-themed tumblers were awarded to Jacob Strickler, Drew Tracey, Sebastian Craig, Luke Eggelston, JJ McGarvey, Mackenzie Frazier, and Skyler Moore. Absent: Kallen Wolverton. Photo submitted