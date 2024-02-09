Public hearing scheduled for grant funds

Submitted information

Van Wert County intends to apply to the Ohio Development Services Agency for fiscal year 2024 funding under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Small Cities Program. The below mentioned CDBG programs are federally funded and administered by the state. CDBG programs can fund a broad range of planning, community improvement and housing related activities. These activities must be designed to primarily benefit low-moderate income persons, aid in the prevention and elimination of slum and blight or meet an urgent need within the community.

Van Wert County is eligible for funds in 2024 as follows:

CDBG Allocation Program: The Fiscal Year 2024 allocation is undetermined at this time. However, the Counties 2022 allocation was $150,000. The Allocation Program is a community development and infrastructure improvement program that is available to all incorporated and unincorporated areas as well as community organizations, provided they meet all application requirements.

CDBG Neighborhood Revitalization Program: The County may be eligible to apply for $750,000 under the Neighborhood Revitalization Program which is a competitive set-aside of the Small Cities Program. The purpose of this program is to target community development improvement to one community that meets program eligibility requirements.

CDBG Residential Public Infrastructure Program: Maximum funding is $750,000. This program is competitive and designed to help small rural areas that are working to update their water and sanitary sewer systems.

CDBG Critical Infrastructure Program: Maximum funding is $500,000 which is a competitive set- aside of the Small Cities Program. Projects are designed to assist a community with high-priority, single- component projects such as roads, flood and drainage, and other public infrastructure improvements with a high community-wide impact.

CDBG Economic Development Program: The County may be eligible to apply for up to $500,000 per project. This program grants funding to communities to make loans to for-profit for fixed asset, gap financing.

CDBG Flex Program: Provides a means to fund worthwhile “targets of opportunity” projects and activities that do not fit within the structure of existing programs, and to provide supplemental resources to resolve immediate and unforeseen needs.

The first of two public information meetings regarding these programs will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, February 27, at the office of the Van Wert County Commissioners, 114 E. Main St., Ste 200, Van Wert. This meeting will provide citizens with pertinent information about all of these programs, including an explanation of eligible activities, applicable program requirements, and application due dates. Program information is also available at Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation, 14S E. Main St., Van Wert. Citizens are encouraged to attend this meeting to provide input on the county’s programs.

For further information or to request special accommodations, please contact Christina Martin at Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation at 419.238.2999.