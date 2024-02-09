Truck accident

A call of a jackknifed tractor-trailer sent the Van Wert Police Department and Van Wert Fire Department to N. Washington St., near U.S. 30 early Friday morning. The mishap occurred at approximately 7:20 a.m., when the rig was turning left from U.S. 30 onto N. Washington St. During the turn, the trailer jack-knifed and poked a hole in the fuel tank and damaged the left corner of the sleeper. A small amount of diesel fuel leaked out and was in the process of being cleaned up. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted with traffic control. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer