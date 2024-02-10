Cougar wrestlers win big over Kenton

VW independent sports/submitted information

KENTON — Van Wert grapplers made the most of a trip to Kenton, defeating the Wildcats 77-6 on Thursday.

Individual Results are as follows:

132 – Renson Spear (V) fall in 5:29 over Karson Davis (K) 6-0 VW

138 – Devon Burker (V) forfeit 12-0 VW

144 – Briggs Wallace (V) forfeit 18-0 VW

150 – Abram Collins (V) forfeit 24-0 VW

157 – Anthony Hunt (K) fall in 3:30 over James Smith (V) 24-6 VW

165 – Logan Sollman (V) forfeit 30-6 VW

175 – Maddox Workman (V) fall in 2:50 over Evan Elliott (K) 36-6 VW

190 – Gavin Zartman (V) forfeit 42-6 VW

215 – Morgein Bigham (V) fall in 5:05 over Matthew Handel (K) 48-6 VW

285 – Breese Bollenbacher (V) fall in :33 over Brison Laubis (K) 54-6 VW

106 – Owen Bates (V) forfeit 60-6 VW

113 – Joaquin Estrade (V) fall in 1:42 Sierra Vansky (K) 66-6 VW

120 – Jillian Sempkowski (V) forfeit 72-6 VW

126 – Xavier Leal tech fall 18-3 Harrison Brien (K) 77-6 VW

The Cougars will host Elida in the home finale at 6 p.m. Tuesday.