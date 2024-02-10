Cougars fall in OT, Knights lose to LCC

VW independent sports

Kenton 65 Van Wert 61 (OT)

KENTON — The Wildcats trailed 34-16 at halftime but rallied to stun Van Van Wert in overtime 65-61 on Friday. It was Van Wert’s eighth straight loss.

Kenton’s Ethan Yoder scored 10 of his 20 points in the third quarter, including a deep buzzer beating trey at the end of the period that made it 44-36. Blaine Bushong connected on three fourth quarter triples before fouling out with 1:40 left. In the overtime period, Yoder scored five points. Gaven Payne finished with 17 points and Bushong added 13 points for the Wildcats (10-8, 2-5 WBL)

Van Wert led 18-9 after the first quarter, with Cohen Bragg coming off the bench to score five points and Conner Campbell and Keaten Welch each adding four. Rylan Miller scored six points in the second quarter and Welch and Bragg each added a trey. Welch led all scorers with 21 points and Campbell added 12.

Van Wert (3-16, 0-7 WBL) will host St. Henry today, with the junior varsity contest tipping off at 4 p.m.

Lima Central Catholic 49 Crestview 48

CONVOY — The third quarter proved to be costly for Crestview on Friday.

No. 4 Lima Central Catholic outscored the Knights 9-2 in the third period and went on to win 49-48. Carson Parker scored eight of his 16 points in the third quarter, while Crestview’s only points came on a pair of Wren Sheets free throws.

The Knights led 16-13 after the first quarter and 28-24 at halftime. It was 33-30 Lima Central Catholic after three quarter.

Tommy Heffner led Crestview with 16 points, with 11 coming in the first half. Sheets and Jaret Harting each had 13 points, with Sheets putting in eight in the first quarter.

Lima Central Catholic’s Jordan Priddy scored eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter and DeMarr Foster also had 12 points.

Lima Central Catholic will host Delphos Jefferson on Tuesday and Crestview 13-7) will travel to Lincolnview on Friday.