Council of the Whole to meet Monday

VW independent staff

The future of Van Wert City council committees will be discussed during a “Council of the Whole” meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, February 12, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. The meeting will be followed by council’s regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Council members discussed the matter last month but came to no decision. Suggestions included doing away with council committees, expanding the size of council committees from three to five members, or taking no action at all.