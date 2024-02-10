JPHS to hold Wine Tasting fundraiser

Submitted information

PAULDING — Get ready for a “wine-derful” time at the annual John Paulding Historical Society Wine Tasting on Saturday, March 16.

The doors will open for the movie-themed event at 6 p.m. and the fun will get underway at 7 p.m. with a selection of tasty wines and cheeses, plus door prizes, silent and live auctions, a 50/50 drawing, and more. Lois Beamer is leading the committee as she did for the memorable events in 2022 and 2023.

The wine and cheese tasting is a major fundraiser for the historical society as well as an entertaining evening for everyone.

Anyone 21 and older may attend. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and may be purchased at Kauser Trucking in Paulding, from Lois Beamer at 419.769.0661, or John Paulding Historical Society at 419.399.3667. The museum will be open on Tuesdays starting Tuesday, February 20. The museum is located at 600 Fairground Drive, across from the fairgrounds in Paulding.

Updates will be posted on the museum’s Facebook page and through local news media.

The event committee is accepting prize donations for the auctions. For more information, email jphs45879@yahoo.com or text 419.769.3993.