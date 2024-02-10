Phyllis G. Heffelfinger

Phyllis G. Heffelfinger, 93, of rural Van Wert passed away Friday morning, February 9, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne.

She was born on September 8, 1930, in Grand Rapids, Ohio, the daughter of Duward B. and Dorothy Irene (Schall) Snyder, who both preceded her in death. She married Bud Paul Heffelfinger on February 22, 1958, and he preceded her in death on May 24, 1987.

Family survivors include her two sons, Michael W. (Kendra) Heffelfinger and Kevin W. Heffelfinger both of Van Wert; two grandsons, Luke and Logan Heffelfinger; a sister-in-law, Judy Snyder of Adrian, Michigan, and three nieces and a nephew all from the “state up north”.

Phyllis was a 1948 graduate of Grand Rapids High School. Upon graduation, she worked in the accounting department for Sears stores in Toledo for 11 years. Once married, she farmed alongside her late husband and sons for over 65 years serving as the primary bookkeeper right till the end and handled the farrow house and calves on the operation for nearly 30 of those years. She was a member of the Ohio City United Methodist Church where she served on the funeral dinner committee for years providing comfort with her beef and noodles.

She was a member of the Van Wert County Farm Bureau, the Township Association and a 4-H mom. Phyllis loved Ohio State and Duke basketball, gardening and front porch conversations. She was a dedicated mother and a loving grandmother who will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Richard Snyder.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 14, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremations Services, Van Wert, with Pastor Gary Ginter officiating. There will be visitation on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Ohio City Fire & E.M.S. Department or the Van Wert County Friends of 4-H Fund.

