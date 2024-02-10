Two Klopfenstein bills are approved

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives passed House Bill 324, legislation that creates a temporary non-refundable tax credit on sales of E15 and higher blended biofuels of 5 cents per gallon. The measure is spearheaded by State Representatives Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) and Riordan McClain (R-Upper Sandusky).

If ultimately approved, the credit will be available to all businesses selling fuel containing at least 15 percent ethanol (E15). The tax credit will sunset when either $10 million is credited or four years have passed.

Roy Klopfenstein

“E15 is not a new product, but since it entered the market, its availability has been suppressed,” said McClain. “It is our hope by offering this temporary tax credit, the availability of this Ohio-produced, cost-saving fuel will increase across the state.”

The Buckeye State is in the top 10 states of ethanol production, but most of the fuel produced in Ohio is exported to other states, as only 60 stations in Ohio offer the fuel compared to more than 2,300 stations nationwide.

“Ohio is home to seven ethanol plants, one of which is in my district where it provides great paying jobs for more than 40 people and produces 90 million gallons of bioethanol each year,” said Klopfenstein. “Ethanol is three to 10 cents cheaper per gallon than traditional fuel, and nine out 10 cars can use it.”

House Bill 324 passed with strong bipartisan support and moves to the Ohio Senate for further consideration.

The Ohio House of Representatives also passed House Bill 238, announced bill sponsors, Klopfenstein and State Representative Sarah Fowler Arthur (R-Ashtabula).

Under Ohio law, the General Assembly is required to review one-third of all licensing boards and commissions every two years. This biennium’s review was conducted by the House State and Local Government committee led by Chair Marilyn John where 19 boards and their 244 licenses were vetted.

The review process aims to achieve the following:

Ensure each board is fulfilling its statutory purpose

Remove unnecessary barriers to entry in the workforce

Promote professional development and job creation

Align our state’s occupational license standards with those in other states.

“We have captured the general recommendation changes with updates to the boards and licenses that would be included in future reviews, as well as establishing guardrails for continuing education and professional development requirements related to state licensure,” Arthur said.

Boards and agencies undergoing licensure reviews are as follows:

Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission

Department of Agriculture

Architects and Landscape Board

Ohio Casino Control Commission

Department of Commerce

Motor Vehicle Repair Board

Bureau of Motor VehiclesDepartment of Public Safety

State Racing Commission

“Through this process, we diligently worked to cut bureaucratic red tape while continuing to reduce barriers to occupational entry, incentivizing licensure of Ohioans in Ohio rather than losing them to more competitive surrounding states,” Klopfenstein said. “We are particularly thankful we were able to work with the affected agencies so that none of them are in opposition to the provisions in this bill.”

The bill awaits consideration by the Ohio Senate.