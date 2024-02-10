Wildcats hold off Lancers for 46-43 win

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Delphos Jefferson built up a 10-point lead at halftime then held off Lincolnview down the stretch for a 46-43 victory on Friday. It was the 10th straight loss by the Lancers (4-14, 0-6 NWC).

Lincolnview scored the first bucket of the game on a Reide Jackson layup but from there the visiting Wildcats went on a 13-1 run, prompting a Lincolnview timeout with just over three minutes left in the first quarter. The Lancers then scored the final seven points of the period and trailed 13-10.

“I thought our guys did a great job jumping out to an early lead at a place like Lincolnview, where that can be tough,” Delphos Jefferson head coach Jordan Jettinghoff said.

Kreston Tow (1) tries to put up a shot against Karder Agner. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“I thought we battled tonight,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said. “We got down 10 early in the first quarter but give them credit, they made shots and we didn’t. We were able to battle back but we could never take the lead.”

Delphos Jefferson’s Mason Wiltsie buried a pair of second quarter treys and Alijah Petty hit his third triple to help give the Wildcats a 30-20 halftime lead. The lead grew to 39-26 after three quarters, but the Lancers came alive in the final period and outscored Delphos Jefferson 17-7. Kreston Tow and Cal Evans combined for 12 points and Max Hammons added a trey from the right corner that pulled Lincolnview to within two, 43-41, with 1:10 left. However, the Lancers could draw no closer.

“We just made too many crucial errors on both ends of the floor to be able to pull this one out,” the elder Hammons said.

“Offensively we led them back in late in the game with some costly turnovers but we found a way to hold on in the end,” Jettinghoff said. “We played a sold defensive game and followed our scouting report to a T.”

Karder Agner led all scorers with 16 points, including seven in the first quarter, and Petty finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. The Wildcats connected on 18-of-38 floor shots and 5-of-9 foul shots. Delphos Jefferson also controlled the boards 23-17.

“Karder Agner was his usual self controlling the paint but we had a lot of guys step up and play some key minutes with some foul trouble,” Jettinghoff said. “I’m just proud of our guys getting the win tonight.”

Tow and Evans each scored 11 points and the Lancers hit 16-of-42 shots 5-of-11 free throws.

Lincolnview will host Paulding tonight and Delphos Jefferson (6-12, 2-4 NWC) will travel to Lima Central Catholic on Tuesday.

“They are a very skilled team,” Hammons said of the Panthers. “They do a great job of attacking the basket and kicking out and making shots. They do a good job of getting after the basketball. We’ve got to make sure we’re ready to go.”

Box score

Wildcats 13 17 9 6 – 46

Lancers 10 10 6 17 – 43

Delphos Jefferson: Mason Wiltsie 2-1-7; Isaac Gallmeier 0-2-2; Isaac Rostofer 1-0-2; Kellen Carder 2-0-4; Karder Agner 7-2-16; Alijah Petty 5-0-13; Xach Houx 1-0-2

Van Wert: Kreston Tow 3-2-11; Cal Evans 4-0-11; Reide Jackson 3-0-7; Max Hammons 1-1-4; Holden Price 1-2-4; Bennett Kill 2-0-4; Jared Jessee 1-0-2

JV: Lincolnview 57-32