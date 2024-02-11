Boys hoops sectional pairings are set

VW independent sports

Boys sectional/district tournament basketball draws were held around Ohio on Sunday. Here are the results of local draws.

Division II

Van Wert is the No. 10 seed at the 11-team Liberty-Benton district and the Cougars (3-17) will face No. 7 seed Celina (12-8) in the sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 27. The two teams met on December 15 and the Bulldogs won 65-61. The winner of the rematch will travel to play No. 3 seed Shawnee (12-6) on March 1.

Elida (13-5) is the No. 1 seed at the Liberty-Benton district and opted for a bye. The Bulldogs will host Upper Sandusky or Defiance in the sectional championship game on March 1. Fostoria is the No. 2 seed and after a bye will host Napoleon or Bath in the sectional finals.

Division III

Wayne Trace (16-3) is the No. 3 seed at the Division III Lima district and after an opening round bye, the Raiders will host No. 5 seed Bluffton (15-4) or No. 8 seed Columbus Grove (11-8) in the sectional championhip game on March 1.

No. 2 seed Spencerville (15-4) also has an opening round bye and will host No. 9 seed Allen East (10-8) or No. 11 seed Riverdale (5-13) in the sectional title game on March 1.

Ottawa-Glandorf (16-3) is the No. 1 seed.

Division IV

Delphos St. John’s (18-2) is the No. 1 seed at the Elida district and will host No. 11 seed Cory-Rawson (9-9) or No. 12 seed Lincolnview (4-15) in the sectional finals on March 1.

No. 5 seed Crestview (13-7) will host Continental (2-16) in the sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 28, with the winning advancing to play No. 4 seed Miller City (14-4) or No. 10 seed Kalida (3-16) in the sectional championship game at 7 p.m. March 1. If Crestview beats Continental and Miller City beats Kalida, the sectional title game would be at Miller City. If Kalida upsets Miller City and Crestview beats Continental, the sectional championship game would be at Crestview.

No. 9 seed Delphos Jefferson (6-12) will play at No. 7 seed Leipsic (10-9) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 28, with the winner moving on to play at No. 2 seed Pandora-Gilboa (18-2) in the sectional title game March 1.

No. 6 seed Parkway (11-8) will host No. 8 seed Fort Jennings (8-12) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 28, with the winner advancing to play at No. 3 seed Ottoville (14-5) on March 1.