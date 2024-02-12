Tommy A. Myers

Tommy A. Myers, a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, peacefully passed away on Friday, February 9, 2024, at the age of 79, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Born on October 5, 1944, in Van Wert, Tommy brought joy and warmth to the lives of those around him. He resided in Convoy with his loving wife Diane Myers.

A 1962 graduate of Crestview High School, Tommy attended Western Ohio Educational Foundation and Ohio Northern University. With a strong work ethic, Tommy dedicated his professional life to Weatherhead-Dana Corporation in Antwerp where he worked as a supervisor for over 40 years before his well-deserved retirement. His commitment and leadership were admired by colleagues. In his leisure time, Tommy enjoyed throwing darts and bowling in leagues and tournaments. He played softball and possessed an unparalleled knowledge of sports statistics. Tommy’s enthusiasm for competition and camaraderie brought joy to everyone around him.

Tommy was deeply engaged in his community and held memberships in several organizations. He was the past president of Paulding Eagles and was a current member of Delphos Eagles Aerie #471, where he connected with fellow members and made lasting friendships. Additionally, he was a proud member of the Convoy Foxhunters Conservation Club, sharing in the joy and comradery of the outdoors.

Tommy is survived by his cherished wife, Diane Myers of Convoy; sons, Tommy (Lisa) Myers Jr. of Springboro, Todd (Lisa) Myers of Convoy, Eric (Amy) Myers of Lebanon, Indiana, and Nicholas (Julia) Germann of Convoy; a daughter, Krista (Kody) Huston of Scott; sisters. Bonnie (Ollen) Jones of Fort Myers, Florida, and Judy Motycka of Convoy; 13 grandchildren and a host of extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald Martin and Lois Peggy (Feasby) Myers and a brother, Gerald “Gene” Myers.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 15, at Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home, Convoy, followed by a committal service at Convoy I.O.O.F Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 14, and again one hour prior to the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: to a charity of the donor’s choice in Tommy’s honor.

To share in Tommy’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.