VW Fire Department holds annual awards ceremony

Fire Chief Jon Jones congratulates Firefighter/EMT of the Year Gary Gasser. Bob Barnes photos

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Fire Department held its annual ceremony on Sunday to honor the exceptional service of its firefighters and EMTs. These dedicated individuals demonstrate unwavering courage and commitment as they respond to emergencies, providing critical aid to those in need.

During the ceremony, deserving recipients were recognized for their outstanding contributions. Additionally, the collective efforts of the entire Van Wert Fire Department were acknowledged, emphasizing their role in ensuring community safety.

Chief Jon Jones, speaking on behalf of the department and the community, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the valor and selflessness exhibited by all members. The event underscored the department’s commitment to serving the Van Wert community with excellence and dedication.

Before the awards presentation, a moment of prayer and reflection led by Nick Steyer offered solemn recognition of the inherent risks and sacrifices associated with firefighting and emergency medical services.

Among the highlights of the ceremony were the Milestones of Service acknowledgments, with Addison King commemorating five years of steadfast commitment to the department.

Recognition for Training Excellence was awarded to the department as a whole, with an impressive 4,016 hours dedicated to honing skills and fostering professional growth. Ethan Fraker’s individual achievement of 299 hours exemplifies a commitment to continuous improvement.

Fitness achievements were highlighted during the ceremony, with Ed Carter demonstrating exceptional dedication by logging 227 hours of training. Ethan Fraker and Nick Steyer closely trailed behind with 216 hours each, underscoring their commitment to physical readiness.

The Fire Leadership Distinction Award was bestowed upon Captain Brian Ankney for his exceptional guidance and dedication to excellence in fire service.

Brett Schumm was honored with the Character Excellence Award, recognized for embodying integrity, compassion, and resilience in all aspects of his service.

Jeff Ricker was awarded the Community Heart Award for his exceptional citizenship and compassion, which inspire positivity and unity throughout the community. His commitment serves as a testament to his bravery and dedication, leaving a significant impact on the community.

Lt. Nick Steyer and Reserve Brock Profit were recognized with the Outstanding Reliability and Dependability Distinction Award for their exemplary performance and accountability.

The Busy Bee Award highlighted the department’s busiest shift days in 2023, notably, the two busiest days were January 5 and 26, each with 14 incidents. Personnel on those shifts included Capt. Cummings, Lt. A. Miller, Ed Carter, Gary Gasser, AJ King, and Brett Schumm.

Retirements were acknowledged, with Lt. Rob Miller and Jeff Henderson bidding farewell after 25 and 35 years of dedicated service, respectively.

At the apex of the ceremony, the Firefighter/EMT of the Year award was bestowed upon an individual whose outstanding leadership and steadfast dedication have made a lasting impact on the community. According to Chief Jones, Gary Gasser demonstrates remarkable dedication and leadership in serving Van Wert and his commitment to community safety is deeply valued.

During the ceremony, the Van Wert Fire Department honored photographer Bob Barnes with a 2023 collage of fire department photos. This gesture recognized his tireless dedication to capturing the department’s history through his lens, immortalizing moments of bravery and camaraderie within the firefighting community.

In his closing remarks, Chief Jones reiterated heartfelt gratitude to the Van Wert Fire Department and its members for their tireless dedication and service.